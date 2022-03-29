Fund CVC values Telecom Italia's enterprise service arm 6 bln euros - paper

ROME, March 29 (Reuters) - CVC, which made a non-binding offer for a stake in Telecom Italia's (TIM) TLIT.MI services unit, would give an enterprise value of 6 billion euros ($6.59 billion) to all the assets that will be grouped under the service arm, daily La Stampa reported.

TIM said on Monday that CVC, in its expression of interest, proposed setting up an entity - dubbed as ServCo - including connectivity operations for big corporate clients, cloud, cybersecurity and IoT services in which the European private equity firm would take a minority share.

TIM and CVC both declined to comment on the report.

The CVC interest comes as newly-appointed TIM Chief Executive Pietro Labriola presses ahead with a plan to split TIM's service business from its network operations as part of a broader strategy to revamp the former phone monopoly.

($1 = 0.9098 euros)

(Reporting by Elvira Pollina, writing by Giulia Segreti, editing by Agnieszka Flak)

((Giulia.Segreti@tr.com; +39.06.80307714;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.