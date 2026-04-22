Fund Cuts $2.8 Million ESG ETF Stake Even as Shares Jump 42% in a Year

Key Points

Invera Wealth Advisors sold 47,883 shares of USXF in the first quarter; the estimated transaction value was $2.77 million based on average quarterly pricing.

Meanwhile, the quarter-end position value decreased by $2.87 million, reflecting both trading activity and share price movement.

Post-trade, Invera held 47,904 shares valued at $2.64 million.

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On April 22, 2026, Invera Wealth Advisors disclosed in an SEC filing that it sold 47,883 shares of the iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) in the first quarter, an estimated $2.77 million transaction based on quarterly average pricing.

What happened

According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission dated April 22, 2026, Invera Wealth Advisors sold 47,883 shares of the iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter. The estimated value of the shares sold was $2.77 million, using the average price for the quarter. The quarter-end value of the remaining USXF position fell by $2.87 million, reflecting both share sales and price changes.

What else to know

Following the sale, USXF represents 1.7% of Invera’s 13F reportable AUM.

Top five holdings after the filing: NASDAQ: IGIB: $6.97 million (4.5% of AUM) NASDAQ: GOOGL: $6.21 million (4.0% of AUM) NASDAQ: AAPL: $5.74 million (3.7% of AUM) NASDAQ: SUSC: $5.62 million (3.6% of AUM) NASDAQ: EMXF: $5.11 million (3.3% of AUM)

As of April 21, 2026, USXF shares were priced at $61.95, up 42% over the past year and well outperforming the S&P 500’s roughly 35% gain in the same period.

ETF overview

Metric Value AUM $1.3 billion Price (as of market close April 21, 2026) $61.95 Yield 1%

ETF snapshot

USXF’s investment strategy focuses on tracking the performance of a large- and mid-cap U.S. equity index with advanced ESG (environmental, social, and governance) screens, excluding companies involved in controversial activities.

The fund's portfolio is composed primarily of large- and mid-cap U.S. equities selected for strong ESG ratings, resulting in a diversified basket across sectors while maintaining strict exclusion criteria.

Structured as an ETF, the fund provides cost-effective and transparent exposure to ESG-optimized U.S. equities with intraday liquidity.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF delivers targeted exposure to U.S. equities with strong ESG credentials, leveraging a rules-based methodology to screen out companies with poor sustainability profiles or involvement in controversial business lines. Its scale and diversified holdings position the fund as a core ESG allocation for institutional investors seeking to integrate responsible investment principles without sacrificing broad market coverage. The fund's disciplined approach and transparent structure enhance its appeal for long-term asset allocation strategies.

What this transaction means for investors

Invera Wealth Advisors effectively halved its position in USXF, but the fund has actually been outperforming the broader market, thanks in large part to a nearly 15% surge over the past month, which, of course, came after this disclosed selling. Before that, USXF posted a total return of 19.4%, just shy of its 19.55% benchmark. And that’s the backdrop against which Invera trimmed.



Under the hood, USXF is still behaving a lot like a growth-heavy U.S. equity fund. It is up 42% over the past year, beating the S&P 500, and its portfolio is dominated by large-cap tech, with information technology making up about 52% of holdings. Names like Nvidia and Broadcom are among the largest positions, which helps explain the recent momentum. The fund also carries a relatively low 0.10% expense ratio and has nearly $1.3 billion in assets.



But it is not a pure market tracker. ESG screens exclude entire sectors like fossil fuels, which can create performance gaps in certain environments. Ultimately, investors should consider whether they want that tech-heavy, screened exposure versus broader market diversification.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet and Apple. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.