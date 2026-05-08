This Fund Cashed Out of Preformed Line Products Amid a 150% Stock Surge

Key Points

CM Management sold 25,000 shares of Preformed Line Products in the first quarter.

The quarter-end position value declined by $5.17 million as a result of the full exit.

The transaction represented a 5.34% change relative to 13F assets under management (AUM).

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On May 8, 2026, CM Management disclosed in a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing that it sold its entire stake in Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC), an estimated $6.39 million trade based on quarterly average pricing.

What happened

CM Management reported in a SEC filing dated May 8, 2026, that it sold all 25,000 shares of Preformed Line Products during the first quarter. The estimated transaction value, based on the average closing price for the quarter, was approximately $6.39 million. The quarter-end valuation for the position declined by $5.17 million, reflecting both the sale and market price changes.

What else to know

Top holdings after the filing: NASDAQ:ALCO: $8.25 million (6.9% of AUM) NASDAQ:RIGL: $6.35 million (5.3% of AUM) NASDAQ:RPRX: $6.00 million (5.0% of AUM) NYSEMKT:RLGT: $4.58 million (3.8% of AUM) NYSEMKT:INTT: $4.50 million (3.8% of AUM)

As of May 7, 2026, PLPC shares were priced at $345.28, up a staggering 150% over one year and well outperforming the S&P 500 by 129.02 percentage points.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $697.08 million Net income (TTM) $34.29 million Dividend yield 0.24% Price (as of market close May 7, 2026) $345.28

Company snapshot

Preformed Line Products designs and manufactures formed wire products, hardware, and protective closures for energy, telecommunications, and cable industries; key offerings include conductor supports, cable protection systems, and network hardware.

The firm operates a manufacturing-driven business model, generating revenue from direct product sales and value-added solutions for network construction and maintenance.

It serves public and private utilities, communication companies, cable operators, contractors, and distributors across the Americas, EMEA, and Asia-Pacific regions.

Preformed Line Products is a global manufacturer specializing in products essential for the construction and maintenance of overhead and underground networks in the energy and communications sectors. The company leverages decades of engineering expertise and a broad product portfolio to address the evolving needs of utilities and network operators. Its international presence and focus on reliability position it as a trusted supplier in mission-critical infrastructure markets.

What this transaction means for investors

Preformed Line Products shares have more than doubled over the past year, and when a relatively small industrial name climbs 150% and massively outperforms the broader market, some portfolio managers are naturally going to lock in gains.



What makes the timing interesting is that the company’s underlying business still appears pretty healthy. First-quarter revenue, which was reported late last month, climbed 19% year over year to $176.3 million, helped by especially strong demand in U.S. energy and communications markets, where sales jumped 26%. Gross margin improved to 31.3%, up 150 basis points sequentially, while diluted EPS rose 24% from the prior quarter to $2.14.



However, management did acknowledge ongoing tariff costs, commodity volatility, and higher personnel expenses tied to expansion efforts, which weighed on profits despite strong top-line growth. Net income slipped to $10.5 million from $11.5 million a year earlier.



Long-term investors will want to watch that dynamic and whether demand keeps fueling growth.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.