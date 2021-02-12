Fund calls Lone Star's Unizo 'likely insolvent', demands action

By Junko Fujita

TOKYO, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Hong Kong-based Asia Research Capital (ARCM), a creditor of Unizo Holdings, said the Japanese hotel operator is likely insolvent and that filing a bankruptcy protection would be an option to protect creditors.

Unizo was not immediately available for comment.

U.S. investor Lone Star last year beat out global buyout firms Blackstone Group BX.N and SoftBank Group-owned 9984.T Fortress Investment Group to take control of Unizo.

It did so in a 205 billion yen ($1.95 billion) deal in which Unizo employees got a stake via an investment vehicle called Chitocea.

"We have reason to consider that the company is likely insolvent, and that its creditors, including ARCM, are at

substantial risk of suffering material damage unless immediate action is taken to remedy this situation," ARCM told Unizo and Lone Star in a letter dated Feb. 8, which was obtained by Reuters.

The content of the letter was reported by the Nikkei business newspaper this week.

ARCM said it was concerned that Unizo made 216 billion yen worth of loans to Chitocea and that money could have been used by Chitocea to repay debt to Lone Star.

It said based on Unizo's latest financial statements, the solvency of the company could not be supported by its real estate assets and that it needed those loans repaid.

ARCM has requested that Unizo and Lone Star provide details within seven days on Chitocea's ability to repay the loans.

If not the Hong Kong fund would take action together with other creditors to protect their interests, said ARCM, which noted it holds 4.7 billion yen worth of bonds in Unizo.

($1 = 105.0400 yen)

(Reporting by Junko Fujita; editing by Jason Neely)

