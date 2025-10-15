Fund Buys $7.9 Million in NextEra Energy Stock as Clean Power Growth, Yield Attract Investors

Key Points

Connecticut-based Gilman Hill acquired 108,630 shares of NextEra Energy worth an estimated $7.9 million in the third quarter.

The transaction value represents 1.2% of 13F reportable assets under management as of quarter-end.

Gilman Hill now owns 18,996 shares valued at $9 million as of September 30.

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

On Wednesday, Gilman Hill Asset Management disclosed a new purchase of NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE), acquiring 108,630 shares for an estimated $7.9 million based on average prices in the third quarter.

What Happened

An SEC filing released on Wednesday shows Gilman Hill Asset Management purchased 108,630 shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter. The estimated transaction value is $7.9 million based on the average closing price for the quarter. Following the transactions, the fund's total holdings in the company increased to 118,996 shares valued at $9 million as of quarter-end.

What Else to Know

The fund's NEE position at quarter-end represents 1.4% of its $638.7 million reportable U.S. equity assets under management.

Top holdings after the filing:

NYSE:VZ: $11.9 million (1.9% of AUM)

NYSE:O: $11.6 million (1.8% of AUM)

NASDAQ:SBRA: $11.3 million (1.8% of AUM)

NYSE:SWK: $11.2 million (1.7% of AUM)

NYSE:HTGC: $11 million (1.7% of AUM)

As of Wednesday afternoon, NEE shares were priced at $85.36, up 3% over the past year and far underperforming the S&P 500's nearly 15% gain over the same period.

Company Overview

Metric Value Price (as of Wednesday afternoon) $85.36 Market Capitalization $175.8 billion Revenue (TTM) $25.9 billion Net Income (TTM) $5.9 billion

Company Snapshot

NextEra Energy produces and sells electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities, with additional operations in renewable energy development, battery storage, and electric transmission infrastructure.

It generates revenue primarily from regulated electric utility operations and long-term contracted clean energy assets, leveraging both retail and wholesale energy markets.

The company serves approximately millions of customer accounts, primarily in Florida, as well as wholesale customers across North America.

NextEra Energy is a leading North American utility with significant scale in renewable and regulated electric generation. The company combines robust regulated utility operations with a fast-growing portfolio of clean energy assets, positioning itself at the forefront of the energy transition.

Foolish Take

Gilman Hill’s addition of roughly $7.9 million in NextEra Energy stock underscores a bet on income stability and clean energy growth ahead of the company’s October 28 earnings release. Despite lagging the broader market this year, NextEra continues to post steady performance—reporting 9% adjusted earnings growth last quarter and expanding its renewables backlog by 3.2 gigawatts.



CEO John Ketchum said the results “position us well to meet our overall objectives for the year” and that management would be “disappointed if we are not able to deliver financial results at or near the top of our adjusted EPS expectations through 2027.” With its principal subsidiary, Florida Power & Light, growing regulatory capital by nearly 8%, the company remains financially disciplined even as higher rates weigh on utilities.



For a fund whose top holdings—Verizon, Realty Income, and Stanley Black & Decker—tilt toward dividend reliability, NextEra fits the same mold: a blend of regulated utility earnings and renewable expansion potential. Long-term investors may see the stock’s muted 3% gain over the past year as a patient entry point into a market leader in the energy transition.

Glossary

13F reportable assets: Assets that U.S. institutional investment managers must disclose quarterly to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) if above a certain threshold.

Assets under management (AUM): The total market value of investments managed by a fund or investment firm.

Quarter-end: The last day of a fiscal quarter, used as a reference point for financial reporting.

Regulated electric utility operations: Electricity services overseen by government agencies that set rates and standards for reliability and safety.

Long-term contracted clean energy assets: Renewable energy projects with agreements to sell power at fixed prices over many years.

Retail and wholesale energy markets: Retail markets sell electricity directly to consumers; wholesale markets involve bulk sales between generators and utilities or large users.

Battery storage: Technology that stores electricity for later use, improving grid reliability and supporting renewable energy integration.

Electric transmission infrastructure: High-voltage networks that transport electricity from power plants to distribution systems and large customers.

Energy transition: The shift from fossil fuels to cleaner, renewable energy sources in power generation and consumption.

Stake: The ownership interest or number of shares held in a company by an investor or fund.

Position: The amount of a particular security or asset held in a portfolio.

TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.



Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,060%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 189% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 13, 2025

Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends NextEra Energy and Realty Income. The Motley Fool recommends Verizon Communications. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.