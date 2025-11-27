This Fund Bought $38 Million of Celcuity as Stock Surges on Investigational Cancer Drug Results

Key Points

New York City-based Apis Capital Advisors added 776,000 shares in CELC during the third quarter, establishing a position valued at $38.3 million.

The new stake represents 8.5% of Apis' reportable assets under management at quarter-end.

With the move, Celcuity becomes Apis Capital Advisors' largest holding by value.

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

New York City-based Apis Capital Advisors disclosed a new position in Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC), acquiring 776,000 shares valued at $38,334,400 as of September 30, according to an SEC filing submitted on November 14, 2025.

What Happened

According to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing dated November 14, Apis Capital Advisors, LLC initiated a new position in Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC), purchasing 776,000 shares during the third quarter. The stake was valued at $38.33 million as of September 30 and accounts for 8.5% of the fund’s $452.7 million in reportable U.S. equity assets.

What Else to Know

Top holdings after the filing:

NASDAQ:CELC: $38.3 million (8.5% of AUM)

NASDAQ:TLN: $32.5 million (7.2% of AUM)

NASDAQ:SIMO: $27.1 million (6% of AUM)

NASDAQ:SSRM: $27.1 million (6% of AUM)

NASDAQ:STX: $27 million (6% of AUM)

As of Wednesday's market close, CELC shares were priced at $100.35, up a staggering 669% over the past year and vastly outperforming the S&P 500's 13% gain in the same period.

Company Overview

Metric Value Market capitalization $4.6 billion Share price (as of Wednesday) $100.35 Revenue (TTM) $0 Net income (TTM) ($162.7 million)

Company Snapshot

Celcuity Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology firm specializing in precision oncology solutions, including its lead candidate Gedatolisib and the CELsignia diagnostic platform for personalized oncology treatment. The company leverages proprietary diagnostic and therapeutic platforms, and its strategy centers on identifying and targeting abnormal cellular signaling in cancer, aiming to improve patient outcomes through personalized medicine. Its competitive edge lies in integrating diagnostics with drug development, supported by strategic licensing agreements and a focused R&D pipeline. Celcuity primarily serves pharmaceutical partners, research institutions, and healthcare providers focused on advanced or metastatic breast and ovarian cancer.

Foolish Take

A fresh stake in a fast-moving clinical-stage biotech signals conviction in a company still in the early innings of proving out its science—and Celcuity’s surge into all-time-high territory suggests that conviction is building quickly. With the stock up more than 650% in a year, investors are treating Celcuity as one of the year’s most promising precision oncology stories.



According to the latest SEC filing, the fund acquired 776,000 Celcuity shares valued at $38.3 million, making it the manager’s largest reported position at 8.5% of AUM—that's while trimming its former top holding, GEO Group. Celcuity’s momentum is backed by rapid clinical and platform progress. The company is advancing gedatolisib in breast and ovarian cancer and continues to develop its CELsignia diagnostics to better target therapy to tumor-specific signaling. As CEO Brian Sullivan told Investor’s Business Daily, Celcuity aims to “solve a 20-year riddle” in cancer treatment by addressing the complexity of PAM-pathway signaling—an approach that has eluded drug developers. Following positive phase 3 results for gedatolisib, the company on November 17 submitted a new drug application for the therapy to the Food and Drug Administration.



For long-term holders, the thesis now rests on whether Celcuity can turn scientific validation into regulatory and commercial milestones—an inflection point that often separates durable compounders from short-lived speculative runs.

Glossary

Assets under management (AUM): The total market value of investments managed on behalf of clients by a fund or firm.

13F assets: U.S. equity securities reported by institutional investment managers in quarterly SEC Form 13F filings.

Trailing twelve months (TTM): The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.

Clinical-stage: Refers to a company developing drugs or therapies that are still undergoing human clinical trials and not yet approved for sale.

Precision oncology: Cancer treatment approach tailored to individual genetic or molecular characteristics of a patient's tumor.

Personalized medicine: Medical care designed to optimize treatment effectiveness for individual patients based on their unique characteristics.

Diagnostic platform: A technology or system used to detect or analyze specific biological markers for disease diagnosis or treatment decisions.

Therapeutic platform: A set of technologies or methods used to develop and deliver treatments for diseases.

Licensing agreement: A legal contract allowing one party to use another's intellectual property, technology, or products for a fee or royalties.

R&D pipeline: The portfolio of drugs, therapies, or products a company is researching and developing, often at various stages.

Molecularly targeted therapies: Treatments designed to specifically target molecular pathways or abnormalities involved in disease progression, especially cancer.

Outperforming: Achieving better returns or results compared to a benchmark or peer group, such as the S&P 500 index.



Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,002%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 193% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 24, 2025

Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.