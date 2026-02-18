Fund Bets Big on Ad-Tech Turnaround Story, With $47 Million Buy of Unity Stock

Key Points

On February 13, 2026, Shannon River Fund Management LLC disclosed a new position in Unity Software (NYSE:U), acquiring 1,065,452 shares in an estimated $47.06 million trade based on quarterly average pricing.

What Happened

According to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing dated February 13, 2026, Shannon River Fund Management LLC initiated a new position in Unity Software by acquiring 1,065,452 shares. The estimated transaction value for the quarter was $47.06 million, calculated using the average price during the filing period. The quarter-end value of the stake likewise stood at $47.06 million, reflecting the purchase and closing share price.

What Else to Know

This is a new stake for Shannon River Fund Management LLC and represents 7.38% of the fund’s 13F reportable assets under management.

Top holdings after the filing include:

NASDAQ:TSEM: $70.78 million (11.1% of AUM)

NASDAQ:PEGA: $62.04 million (9.7% of AUM)

NYSE:U: $47.06 million (7.4% of AUM)

NYSE:LYV: $36.40 million (5.7% of AUM)

NASDAQ:MRVL: $32.10 million (5.0% of AUM)

As of February 13, 2026, Unity Software shares were priced at $18.68, down 9.9% over the past year, underperforming the S&P 500 by 21.72 percentage points.

Company Overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $1.85 billion Net Income (TTM) ($401.49 million) Market Capitalization $8.09 billion Price (as of market close 2/13/26) $18.68

Company Snapshot

Offers an interactive real-time 3D content platform for creating, running, and monetizing 2D and 3D content across mobile, PC, console, and AR/VR devices.

Generates revenue primarily through software licensing, subscriptions, and monetization solutions for developers and content creators.

Serves a global customer base of developers, artists, designers, engineers, and architects in industries such as gaming, entertainment, architecture, and engineering.

Unity Software Inc. is a leading provider of real-time 3D development tools, supporting a broad spectrum of interactive content creation across multiple platforms. The company leverages its scale and technological expertise to enable creators to build, deploy, and monetize interactive experiences globally. Unity's integrated solutions and extensive reach position it as a critical enabler in the digital content and gaming ecosystem.

What This Transaction Means for Investors

The recent purchase by Shannon River of about $47 million worth of Unity Software stock is significant. Here’s why average investors should take notice.

First off, Shannon River, a New York-based hedge fund, truly loaded up on Unity stock. By acquiring over one million shares of Unity stock, the fund has now made the software developer its third-largest overall position in its $637 million portfolio. That should give investors confidence that Shannon River is a believer in Unity stock.

As for the company itself, Unity is at a crossroads. The company’s stock has been battered. Shares are down about 90% from their 2021 highs.

On the positive side of the ledger, management has announced several key initiatives. These include a price increase, a new Unity 6.3 release, and a shift towards a higher-margin subscription model. Moreover, free cash flow remains strong and hit a five-year high of $400 million over the last 12 months.

On the other hand, the stock is already down more than 50% year-to-date. Concerns over disappointing full-year guidance seem to be the main culprit. In addition, Unity remains in a battle for market share with fellow ad-tech stock AppLovin.

In summary, Shannon River is clearly betting on a turnaround at Unity. Granted, Unity stock isn’t for every investor or portfolio. But for those willing to accept some risk, the turnaround story could prove compelling.

Jake Lerch has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Marvell Technology and Unity Software. The Motley Fool recommends Live Nation Entertainment. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.