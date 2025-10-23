This Fund Bet $3.3 Billion on GPIX — Here's Why Income-Focused ETFs Are Gaining Momentum

Key Points

Ellis Investment Partners added 64,462 shares of GPIX for an estimated $3.3 million during the third quarter.

At the end of the quarter, the firm reported holding 107,147 GPIX shares worth $5.6 million.

The position now accounts for 1% of fund assets, which places it outside the top five holdings.

Ellis Investment Partners disclosed a purchase of Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIX) shares valued at an estimated $3.3 million during the quarter ended September 30, according to an SEC filing released Wednesday.

What Happened

What Else to Know

Top holdings after the filing:

NYSEMKT:VUG: $30.5 million (5.5% of AUM)

NYSE:RNP: $27.3 million (4.9% of AUM)

NASDAQ:DVY: $27 million (4.9% of AUM)

NASDAQ:QQQ: $26.8 million (4.8% of AUM)

NASDAQ:AAPL: $24.1 million (4.4% of AUM)

As of Thursday's market close, GPIX shares were priced at $52.41, up 7% over the past year versus a 16% gain for the S&P 500.

ETF Overview

Metric Value Total Fund Assets $2 billion Price (as of market close Thursday) $52.41 1-year total return 16%

ETF Snapshot

GPIX invests at least 80% of its net assets in equity securities of companies included in the S&P 500 Index, aiming to match the style, capitalization, and industry characteristics of the benchmark.

Underlying holdings are diversified across S&P 500 constituents, with a portfolio composition designed to maintain close alignment with the index.

The ETF provides investors with systematic exposure to large-cap U.S. equities and enhanced income potential.

The fund offers investors a rules-based approach to income generation from S&P 500 equities, maintaining broad market exposure while focusing on yield and diversification.

Foolish Take

Ellis Investment Partners’ latest investment in the Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Premium Income ETF (GPIX) highlights the continued appeal of income-focused equity strategies among institutional investors seeking steady returns. The ETF, which launched last year, blends traditional S&P 500 exposure with an options overlay that generates monthly income distributions, yielding a roughly 8% 12-month distribution rate as of September 30. That structure has drawn demand from investors looking for yield without leaving equities. GPIX’s assets under management stand $1.95 billion as of late October, underscoring its momentum in the premium-income ETF space.



For Ellis, and given the ETF's top holdings in NVIDIA, Microsoft, and Apple, this move complements its growth-heavy investments in VUG, QQQ, and AAPL, adding a more defensive element to the portfolio after a strong year for risk assets. For long-term investors, GPIX offers an alternative to bond-like income with equity participation, even though the options strategy can lag in sharply rising markets.

Glossary

ETF (Exchange-Traded Fund): An investment fund traded on stock exchanges, holding a basket of assets like stocks or bonds.

AUM (Assets Under Management): The total market value of assets an investment firm or fund manages on behalf of clients.

13F reportable: Refers to holdings that must be disclosed in quarterly SEC filings by institutional investment managers with over $100 million in assets.

Dividend yield: Annual dividends paid by a fund or stock divided by its current price, shown as a percentage.

Trailing twelve-month: Data measured over the most recent 12 consecutive months, often used for performance or yield.

S&P 500 Index: A stock market index tracking the performance of 500 large U.S. companies, widely used as a benchmark.

Benchmark: A standard against which the performance of a security, fund, or investment manager is measured.

Large-cap: Refers to companies with a large market capitalization, typically over $10 billion.

Systematic exposure: Investment strategy aiming for consistent, rules-based exposure to a specific market or asset class.

Portfolio composition: The mix and proportion of different assets or securities held within an investment portfolio.

Premium Income: Investment strategy focused on generating additional income, often through options or enhanced yield techniques.

Outperforming: Achieving a higher return than a specific benchmark or comparable investment.

Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple and Vanguard Index Funds - Vanguard Growth ETF. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.