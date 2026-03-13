This Fund Bet $200 Million on a Biotech Stock Up 50% as Kidney Disease Drug Targets July 7 FDA Decision

Key Points

Deerfield Management Company bought 418,538 Vera Therapeutics shares in the fourth quarter; the estimated trade size was $14.87 million.

Meanwhile, the quarter-end position value rose by $99.77 million, reflecting both the new shares held and price appreciation.

As of year's end, the fund reported holding 4,059,695 VERA shares worth $205.58 million.

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Deerfield Management Company disclosed a buy of 418,538 shares of Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) in its February 17, 2026, SEC filing, with an estimated transaction value of $14.87 million based on the quarter’s average price.

What happened

According to a recent SEC filing, Deerfield Management Company increased its holding in Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) by 418,538 shares during the fourth quarter of 2025. The estimated transaction value, calculated using the period’s average closing price, was approximately $14.87 million. The quarter-end value of the stake increased by $99.77 million, reflecting both the additional shares purchased and changes in the stock price during the period.

What else to know

This was a buy, lifting the stake to approximately 2.6% of the fund’s 13F AUM

Top five holdings after the filing: NASDAQ: NUVL: $1.74 billion (25.4% of AUM) NASDAQ: COGT: $321.24 million (4.7% of AUM) NASDAQ: PRAX: $266.25 million (3.9% of AUM) NYSE: CNC: $265.34 million (3.9% of AUM) NASDAQ: VTRS: $251.57 million (3.7% of AUM)

As of February 17, 2026, VERA shares were priced at $42.85, up approximately 50% over the past year, compared to a 19% gain in the S&P 500.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close 2/17/26) $42.85 Market capitalization $3.00 billion One-year price change 50%

Company snapshot

Vera’s lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein in Phase IIb clinical trials for immunoglobulin A nephropathy; also developing MAU868, a monoclonal antibody in Phase 2 for BK viremia infections.

The firm operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics targeting serious immunological diseases.

It serves patients with serious immunological conditions, with a primary focus on the United States healthcare and biotechnology markets.

Vera Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company headquartered in Brisbane, California. The company differentiates itself through the development of innovative biologic therapies targeting unmet needs in immunological diseases, leveraging advanced protein and antibody platforms. With a robust pipeline and focus on high-burden indications, Vera Therapeutics is positioned to address significant gaps in current treatment options for rare and serious conditions.

What this transaction means for investors

Vera’s flagship drug candidate, atacicept, targets two proteins known as BAFF and APRIL that drive the production of autoantibodies linked to several kidney and autoimmune diseases, and clinical progress has pushed the program to the regulatory stage. The FDA has granted priority review for the biologics license application for atacicept in IgA nephropathy and set a decision date of July 7, 2026, with a potential commercial launch expected in the middle of this year. The application follows positive Phase 3 data from the ORIGIN study program, which demonstrated meaningful reductions in proteinuria and stabilization of kidney function.



Financially, Vera is positioned to reach that milestone. The company ended 2025 with roughly $714.6 million in cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities, which management says should provide funding through a potential approval and U.S. launch.



For long-term investors, this upcoming regulatory decision represents the inflection point that could shift Vera from a clinical-stage biotech into a commercial immunology player, so the next few months will be crucial.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.