Fund Adds $9 Million of Mosaic Stock as Potash Production Trends Toward Record Levels

Gate City Capital Management added 331,415 shares of Mosaic in the fourth quarter; the estimated trade size is $8.93 million based on quarterly average prices.

The quarter-end position value increased by $5.76 million, reflecting both additional purchases and stock price appreciation.

Mosaic now accounts for 5.65% of the fund’s reportable U.S. equity portfolio, placing it outside the fund’s top five holdings.

On February 17, 2026, Gate City Capital Management reported buying 331,415 shares of Mosaic (NYSE:MOS), an estimated $8.93 million trade based on quarterly average pricing.

According to the SEC filing dated February 17, 2026, Gate City Capital Management increased its position in Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) by 331,415 shares. The estimated transaction value is $8.93 million, calculated using the average closing price for the quarter. The value of the position at quarter-end rose by $5.76 million, a figure that includes both additional purchases and changes in the stock’s price.

This buy brings Mosaic to 5.65% of the fund’s 13F assets under management as of December 31, 2025.

Top holdings after the filing: NASDAQ: ALCO: $47.21 million (20.4% of AUM) NYSE: EVC: $32.50 million (14.1% of AUM) NYSE: IPI: $25.35 million (11.0% of AUM) NASDAQ: HTLD: $19.80 million (8.6% of AUM) NYSE: BTU: $18.11 million (7.8% of AUM)

As of February 16, 2026, shares of Mosaic were priced at $29.65, up 15.73% over the past year, outperforming the S&P 500 by 3.94 percentage points.

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $11.89 billion Net income (TTM) $1.23 billion Dividend yield 3.04% Price (as of market close February 13, 2026) $29.65

Mosaic produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients, as well as nitrogen-based fertilizers and animal feed ingredients.

The company generates revenue primarily through the sale of agricultural inputs to the crop nutrition market, leveraging vertically integrated mining and production operations.

It serves wholesale distributors, retail chains, farmers, cooperatives, independent retailers, and national accounts across North America and international markets.

Mosaic is a leading producer of phosphate and potash fertilizers, operating a vertically integrated business model from mining through distribution. With a global footprint and a focus on essential crop nutrients, Mosaic supports agricultural productivity and food security worldwide. The company's scale, diversified product portfolio, and established distribution channels provide a strong competitive position in the agricultural inputs industry.

What this transaction means for investors

This move matters because Mosaic is not just another commodity swing trade. It is a vertically integrated fertilizer producer generating real cash in a tightening nutrient market while guiding to higher production volumes into 2026.



In the third quarter, Mosaic reported $3.5 billion in sales and $411 million in net income, with adjusted EBITDA of $806 million. Potash margins expanded meaningfully, with gross margin per tonne reaching $104 and MOP cash costs of just $71 per tonne. Phosphate production improved for the third consecutive quarter, and management, which noted potash production is trending toward record levels, expects 2025 potash output of 9.1 to 9.4 million tonnes.



Within this portfolio, Mosaic now represents 5.65% of assets, alongside concentrated bets in names like Alamo Group and IPI. That positioning suggests a targeted conviction in cyclical industrial and commodity exposures.



Ultimately, yes, Mosaic has been volatile. Working capital swings pressured cash flow, and fertilizer markets can turn quickly. But the company is operating with scale, improving production reliability, and exposure to structurally tight phosphate exports from China.

Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

