Fund Adds $25 Million to Core Scientific Stake Weeks Before a Nearly 40% Selloff

New York City-based DSC Meridian Capital added nearly 1.4 million shares of Core Scientific in the third quarter.

The net position change from the previous period was about $25.4 million.

As of September 30, the fund reported holding nearly 2.3 million Core Scientific shares valued at about $40.9 million, making it the fund's second-largest position.

New York City-based DSC Meridian Capital disclosed a substantial buy of Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) in a November 14 SEC filing, a move that contributed to an increase in its position by $25.4 million.

According to an SEC filing on November 14, DSC Meridian Capital increased its stake in Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) by nearly 1.4 million shares, bringing its holdings to 2.3 million shares. The position’s value at quarter-end was approximately $40.9 million, up from the previous period. The fund reported 11 equity positions totaling about $493 million in assets under management as of September 30.

Core Scientific stake now represents 8.3% of 13F AUM.

Top holdings after the filing:

NYSEMKT: BKLN: $43.8 million (21.9% of AUM)

NASDAQ: CORZ: $40.9 million (20.5% of AUM)

NYSE: VST: $26.3 million (13.2% of AUM)

NASDAQ: COOP: $22.9 million (11.5% of AUM)

NYSE: TECK: $22.9 million (11.4% of AUM)

As of Wednesday, Core Scientific shares were priced at $13.57, down 15% over the past year and well underperforming the S&P 500, which is up 12% in the same year.

Company Overview

Metric Value Price (as of Wednesday) $13.57 Market capitalization $4.2 billion Revenue (TTM) $334.2 million Net income (TTM) ($768.3 million)

Company Snapshot

Core Scientific operates digital asset mining facilities and provides blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and colocation services in North America.

The company generates revenue through mining digital assets for its own account and by offering hosting and equipment sales to third-party miners, leveraging large-scale data-center operations.

Its primary customers include institutional digital asset miners and enterprises requiring blockchain infrastructure and hosting services.

Core Scientific operates facilities for digital asset mining and provides blockchain infrastructure and digital asset mining services in North America. The company combines proprietary mining operations with large-scale hosting and colocation offerings, targeting institutional clients and enterprises in the blockchain ecosystem.

Foolish Take

The bulk of this position was built before Core Scientific’s sharp roughly 40% decline since late October, which is when the firm’s shareholders voted to terminate an acquisition of CoreWeave. This timing is important because it signals that this wasn't a dip-buy after the drop but a bet that was subsequently tested by the market.



As evidence, Core Scientific’s third-quarter results point to a business that is stabilizing operationally even as sentiment has swung sharply. Revenue declined year over year to $81.1 million, but the mix continues to improve. High-density colocation revenue climbed to $15 million from $10.3 million a year earlier, reinforcing the company’s strategic pivot toward infrastructure tied to AI and advanced compute rather than pure crypto exposure. Gross profit turned positive at $3.9 million, a meaningful shift from losses in the prior-year quarter, while net losses narrowed despite continued capital investment. Liquidity remains a central pillar of the long-term thesis. Core Scientific exited the quarter with roughly $695 million in liquidity, including cash and bitcoin holdings.



Meanwhile, analysts have been turning more positive in recenet week, with Macquarie, Clear Street, and Cantor Fitzgerald among those raising their rice targets or issuing more positive ratings.



*Stock Advisor returns as of December 17, 2025.

Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Teck Resources. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

