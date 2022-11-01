Functioning of Swedish fixed-income and forex markets has worsened, central bank survey finds

Adds detail, background

STOCKHOLM, Nov 1 (Reuters) - The functioning of Sweden's fixed-income and foreign exchange markets has deteriorated in recent months, a Swedish central bank survey of market players found on Tuesday.

The Riksbank said the fixed-income market in particular was not functioning well, according to its bi-annual financial markets poll, and players were taking less risk due to increased volatility and poorer liquidity.

"The fixed-income market is functioning very poorly according to a majority of the participants, and many people highlight poor liquidity and the Riksbank's asset purchases as the main reasons for its poor functioning in general," it said.

The Riksbank's previous survey was published in May.

(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom, editing by Terje Solsvik)

