FUN Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Cedar Fair LP (Symbol: FUN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $45.36, changing hands as low as $44.09 per share. Cedar Fair LP shares are currently trading down about 1.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FUN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FUN's low point in its 52 week range is $24.48 per share, with $52.50 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $44.99.

