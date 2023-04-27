FUN Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Cedar Fair LP (Symbol: FUN) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $42.21, changing hands as high as $43.10 per share. Cedar Fair LP shares are currently trading up about 3.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FUN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FUN's low point in its 52 week range is $37.58 per share, with $55.59 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $43.01.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.