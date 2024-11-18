News & Insights

Fulum Group's Upcoming Board Meeting on Interim Results

Fulum Group Holdings Ltd. (HK:1443) has released an update.

Fulum Group Holdings Ltd. has scheduled a board meeting for November 28, 2024, to review and approve the interim financial results for the six months ending September 30, 2024. The board will also consider the possibility of declaring an interim dividend. Investors will be keenly watching the outcomes as they could impact the company’s stock performance.

