Fulum Group Reports Revenue Decline and Losses

Fulum Group Holdings Ltd. reported a 4.4% decline in revenue to HK$854.1 million for the six months ending September 2024, alongside a loss of HK$40.6 million compared to a profit last year. The company’s gross profit margin slightly dipped to 71.7%, and no interim dividend will be declared. Investors may find this downturn concerning as it highlights financial challenges faced by the company.

