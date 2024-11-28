News & Insights

Stocks

Fulum Group Reports Revenue Decline and Losses

November 28, 2024 — 05:09 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Fulum Group Holdings Ltd. (HK:1443) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Fulum Group Holdings Ltd. reported a 4.4% decline in revenue to HK$854.1 million for the six months ending September 2024, alongside a loss of HK$40.6 million compared to a profit last year. The company’s gross profit margin slightly dipped to 71.7%, and no interim dividend will be declared. Investors may find this downturn concerning as it highlights financial challenges faced by the company.

For further insights into HK:1443 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.