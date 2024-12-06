News & Insights

Fulu Holdings Plans Strategic Share Buyback

December 06, 2024 — 04:11 am EST

Fulu Holdings Limited (HK:2101) has released an update.

Fulu Holdings Limited has announced its intention to repurchase up to 10% of its issued shares on the open market, using internal financial resources, to boost market confidence and shareholder value. The company believes the current share price undervalues its intrinsic worth and aims to hold the repurchased shares in treasury, subject to market conditions. Investors are advised to exercise caution as the timing and amount of the repurchase remain uncertain.

