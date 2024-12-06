Fulu Holdings Plans Strategic Share Buyback

Fulu Holdings Limited (HK:2101) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Fulu Holdings Limited has announced its intention to repurchase up to 10% of its issued shares on the open market, using internal financial resources, to boost market confidence and shareholder value. The company believes the current share price undervalues its intrinsic worth and aims to hold the repurchased shares in treasury, subject to market conditions. Investors are advised to exercise caution as the timing and amount of the repurchase remain uncertain.

For further insights into HK:2101 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.