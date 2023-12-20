Fulton (FULT) Announces Dividend Hike, New Repurchase Plan

Fulton Financial Corporation FULT announced a sequential dividend hike. The company declared a quarterly cash dividend of 17 cents per share, reflecting a rise of 6.3% from the prior payout. The dividend will be paid out on Jan 12, 2024, to shareholders of record as of Jan 2.

Prior to the current hike, the company increased its dividend by 6.7% to 16 cents per share in June 2023. FULT raised its quarterly dividend eight times in the last five years. Further, it has a five-year annualized dividend growth of 5.4%. Currently, the company's payout ratio is 36% of earnings.

Considering the Dec 19 closing price of $16.50, Fulton Financial's dividend yield currently stands at 4.12%, which is impressive compared with the industry average of 2.92%.

Concurrently, the company also announced a new repurchase program, under which it is authorized to repurchase up to $125 million worth of shares. Under this program, up to $25 million is likely to be used to repurchase shares of Fulton’s preferred stock and outstanding subordinated notes. The new program will be effective from Jan 1, 2024, and will expire on Dec 31, 2024.

Apart from the new repurchase program, Fulton has an existing program in place. In December 2022, the company announced a new repurchase program, under which, it is authorized to repurchase up to $100 million worth of shares. As of Sep 30, 2023, it had $29.1 million worth of shares remaining under the repurchase authorization.

Supported by its earnings strength and solid balance sheet, the company is expected to continue with efficient capital distribution activities. Through this, Fulton will keep enhancing shareholder value.

Over the past three months, shares of FULT have gained 35.5% compared with the industry’s growth of 24.8%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Fulton currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Other Finance Stocks Taking Similar Steps

SEI Investments Company’s SEIC board of directors has announced enhanced capital distribution plans, including a dividend hike and an increase in the share repurchase program. The company announced a semi-annual cash dividend of 46 cents per share, representing an increase of 7% from the prior payout. The dividend will be paid out on Jan 9, 2024, to shareholders of record as of Dec 28, 2023.

SEIC has a record of continuously raising dividends. Prior to this hike, the company announced a dividend raise in December 2022. The amount was increased from 40 cents per share to 43 cents.

Concurrently, the company announced an increase in share buyback authorization by $250 million. This brings SEIC’s available authorization under the program to nearly $289 million.

U.S. Bancorp USB declared a quarterly cash dividend of 49 cents per share, marking an increase of 2.1% from the prior quarter. The dividend will be paid out on Jan 16, 2024, to shareholders of record as of Dec 29, 2023.

Prior to the recent hike, USB raised its dividend in September 2022 by 4.3% to 48 cents per share. Also, the company has a five-year annualized dividend growth of 5.8%. Currently, its payout ratio is 42% of earnings.

Zacks Naming Top 10 Stocks for 2024

Want to be tipped off early to our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2024?

History suggests their performance could be sensational.

From 2012 (when our Director of Research, Sheraz Mian assumed responsibility for the portfolio) through November, 2023, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +974.1%, nearly TRIPLING the S&P 500’s +340.1%. Now Sheraz is combing through 4,400 companies to handpick the best 10 tickers to buy and hold in 2024. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these stocks when they’re released on January 2.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

U.S. Bancorp (USB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

SEI Investments Company (SEIC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Fulton Financial Corporation (FULT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.