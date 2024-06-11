Fulton Financial's Preferred Stock, Series A Shares Cross 7% Yield Mark

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Fulton Financial Corp.'s 5.125% Dep Shares Non-Cumul Preferred Stock, Series A (Symbol: FULTP) were yielding above the 7% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.281), with shares changing hands as low as $17.81 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.68% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel
. As of last close, FULTP was trading at a 24.52% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 10.16% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative
, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.
Below is a dividend history chart for FULTP, showing historical dividend payments on Fulton Financial Corp.'s 5.125% Dep Shares Non-Cumul Preferred Stock, Series A:
In Tuesday trading, Fulton Financial Corp.'s 5.125% Dep Shares Non-Cumul Preferred Stock, Series A (Symbol: FULTP) is currently off about 2.7% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: FULT) are down about 1.1%.
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