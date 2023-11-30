Fulton Financial's Preferred Stock, Series A Shares Cross 8% Yield Mark

In trading on Thursday, shares of Fulton Financial Corp.'s 5.125% Dep Shares Non-Cumul Preferred Stock, Series A (Symbol: FULTP) were yielding above the 8% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.281), with shares changing hands as low as $15.96 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 7.03% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, FULTP was trading at a 35.76% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 13.58% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.

Below is a dividend history chart for FULTP, showing historical dividend payments on Fulton Financial Corp.'s 5.125% Dep Shares Non-Cumul Preferred Stock, Series A:

In Thursday trading, Fulton Financial Corp.'s 5.125% Dep Shares Non-Cumul Preferred Stock, Series A (Symbol: FULTP) is currently up about 0.6% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: FULT) are up about 0.6%.

