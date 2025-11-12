Is Fulton Financial (FULT) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

Fulton Financial (FULT) is a stock many investors are watching right now. FULT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. FULT has a P/S ratio of 1.69. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.83.

Finally, we should also recognize that FULT has a P/CF ratio of 12.09. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. FULT's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 16.70. Within the past 12 months, FULT's P/CF has been as high as 13.36 and as low as 9.05, with a median of 11.55.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Fulton Financial's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, FULT looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

Fulton Financial Corporation (FULT)

