Fulton Financial (FULT) Q4 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

Wall Street analysts forecast that Fulton Financial (FULT) will report quarterly earnings of $0.42 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 12.5%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $268.35 million, exhibiting a decline of 5.7% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 1.5% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Fulton Financial metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Efficiency Ratio' reaching 62.5%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 58.1% in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Interest Margin' of 3.3%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 3.7% in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Average Balance - Total interest earning assets' to come in at $25.68 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $24.80 billion.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Interest Income (FTE)' will reach $213.32 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $230.22 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Non-Interest Income- Total commercial banking income' at $19.07 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $18.60 million in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Non-Interest Income- Total consumer banking income' should arrive at $12.10 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $12.08 million.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Total Non-Interest Income' will likely reach $57.84 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $54.32 million.

Analysts forecast 'Wealth management' to reach $19.70 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $17.53 million.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Other non-interest (loss) income' should come in at $3.99 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $3.97 million.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Interest Income' will reach $209.01 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $225.91 million.



Over the past month, shares of Fulton Financial have returned -0.7% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4% change. Currently, FULT carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), suggesting that it may outperform the overall market in the near future.

