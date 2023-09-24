Fulton Financial (FULT) Declares $0.16 Dividend

Fulton Financial said on September 19, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.16 per share ($0.64 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.16 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of September 29, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of October 2, 2023 will receive the payment on October 13, 2023.

At the current share price of $12.16 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 5.26%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.06%, the lowest has been 2.96%, and the highest has been 6.46%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.81 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.49 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.38. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.25%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 552 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fulton Financial. This is a decrease of 37 owner(s) or 6.28% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FULT is 0.08%, a decrease of 22.77%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.44% to 130,057K shares. The put/call ratio of FULT is 2.29, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.63% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Fulton Financial is 14.43. The forecasts range from a low of 13.13 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 18.63% from its latest reported closing price of 12.16.

The projected annual revenue for Fulton Financial is 925MM, a decrease of 10.12%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.00.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Hsbc Holdings holds 7,665K shares representing 4.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 132K shares, representing an increase of 98.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FULT by 20,829.81% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,162K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,154K shares, representing an increase of 0.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FULT by 20.30% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 5,126K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,273K shares representing 2.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,383K shares, representing a decrease of 2.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FULT by 20.02% over the last quarter.

DFSVX - U.s. Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 4,000K shares representing 2.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,147K shares, representing a decrease of 3.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FULT by 23.30% over the last quarter.

Fulton Financial Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Fulton, a $25.5 billion, Lancaster, Pa.-based financial holding company, has approximately 3,400 employees and operates approximately 225 branches in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey and Virginia through Fulton Bank, N.A.

