Fulton Financial (FRA:FU5) Price Target Increased by 6.89% to 13.73

The average one-year price target for Fulton Financial (FRA:FU5) has been revised to 13.73 / share. This is an increase of 6.89% from the prior estimate of 12.84 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 12.49 to a high of 14.99 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 22.56% from the latest reported closing price of 11.20 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 559 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fulton Financial. This is a decrease of 36 owner(s) or 6.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FU5 is 0.08%, a decrease of 14.18%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.13% to 130,735K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Hsbc Holdings holds 7,665K shares representing 4.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 132K shares, representing an increase of 98.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FU5 by 20,829.81% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,162K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,154K shares, representing an increase of 0.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FU5 by 20.30% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 5,126K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,273K shares representing 2.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,383K shares, representing a decrease of 2.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FU5 by 20.02% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 3,952K shares representing 2.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,572K shares, representing an increase of 9.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FU5 by 12.03% over the last quarter.

