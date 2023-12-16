Fulton Financial (FRA:FU5) Price Target Increased by 6.66% to 13.41

The average one-year price target for Fulton Financial (FRA:FU5) has been revised to 13.41 / share. This is an increase of 6.66% from the prior estimate of 12.57 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 12.02 to a high of 15.38 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 10.60% from the latest reported closing price of 15.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 585 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fulton Financial. This is an increase of 35 owner(s) or 6.36% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FU5 is 0.09%, an increase of 10.71%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.79% to 132,088K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 9,435K shares representing 5.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,126K shares, representing an increase of 45.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FU5 by 93.98% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,169K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,162K shares, representing an increase of 0.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FU5 by 5.59% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,226K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,273K shares, representing a decrease of 1.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FU5 by 5.35% over the last quarter.

DFSVX - U.s. Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 3,671K shares representing 2.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,000K shares, representing a decrease of 8.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FU5 by 0.85% over the last quarter.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 3,576K shares representing 2.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,623K shares, representing a decrease of 1.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FU5 by 1.52% over the last quarter.

