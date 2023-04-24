Fulton Financial (FRA:FU5) Price Target Decreased by 13.29% to 13.43

The average one-year price target for Fulton Financial (FRA:FU5) has been revised to 13.43 / share. This is an decrease of 13.29% from the prior estimate of 15.49 dated April 6, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 11.98 to a high of 14.85 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 17.83% from the latest reported closing price of 11.40 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 600 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fulton Financial. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 0.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FU5 is 0.13%, an increase of 5.73%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.15% to 128,232K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 5,172K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,880K shares, representing an increase of 5.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FU5 by 1.45% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,137K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,086K shares, representing an increase of 0.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FU5 by 0.65% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,315K shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,250K shares, representing an increase of 1.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FU5 by 0.13% over the last quarter.

DFSVX - U.s. Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 4,147K shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,076K shares, representing an increase of 1.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FU5 by 9.22% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 3,785K shares representing 2.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,499K shares, representing an increase of 7.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FU5 by 4.37% over the last quarter.

