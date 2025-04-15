FULTON FINANCIAL Earnings Results: $FULT Reports Quarterly Earnings

FULTON FINANCIAL ($FULT) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported earnings of $0.52 per share, beating estimates of $0.44 by $0.08. The company also reported revenue of $322,760,000, beating estimates of $263,628,180 by $59,131,820.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $FULT stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

FULTON FINANCIAL Insider Trading Activity

FULTON FINANCIAL insiders have traded $FULT stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FULT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CURTIS J MYERS (Chairman & CEO) sold 24,192 shares for an estimated $512,006

ANGELA M SNYDER (President) sold 13,322 shares for an estimated $275,634

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

FULTON FINANCIAL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 140 institutional investors add shares of FULTON FINANCIAL stock to their portfolio, and 123 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.