FULTON FINANCIAL Earnings Preview: Recent $FULT Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

FULTON FINANCIAL ($FULT) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $263,628,180 and earnings of $0.44 per share.
FULTON FINANCIAL Insider Trading Activity
FULTON FINANCIAL insiders have traded $FULT stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FULT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- CURTIS J MYERS (Chairman & CEO) sold 24,192 shares for an estimated $512,006
- ANGELA M SNYDER (President) sold 13,322 shares for an estimated $275,634
FULTON FINANCIAL Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 138 institutional investors add shares of FULTON FINANCIAL stock to their portfolio, and 125 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 1,198,015 shares (+88.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $23,097,729
- STATE STREET CORP added 1,015,979 shares (+9.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $19,588,075
- BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP removed 888,442 shares (-32.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $17,129,161
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 886,991 shares (+149.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $17,101,186
- JUPITER ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD removed 795,480 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $15,336,854
- KODAI CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP added 782,398 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $15,084,633
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 765,313 shares (+137.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $14,755,234
FULTON FINANCIAL Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $FULT recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $FULT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $20.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Frank Schiraldi from Piper Sandler set a target price of $21.0 on 10/17/2024
- Manuel Navas from D.A. Davidson set a target price of $20.0 on 10/17/2024
