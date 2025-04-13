FULTON FINANCIAL Earnings Preview: Recent $FULT Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

FULTON FINANCIAL ($FULT) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $263,628,180 and earnings of $0.44 per share.

FULTON FINANCIAL Insider Trading Activity

FULTON FINANCIAL insiders have traded $FULT stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FULT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CURTIS J MYERS (Chairman & CEO) sold 24,192 shares for an estimated $512,006

ANGELA M SNYDER (President) sold 13,322 shares for an estimated $275,634

FULTON FINANCIAL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 138 institutional investors add shares of FULTON FINANCIAL stock to their portfolio, and 125 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

FULTON FINANCIAL Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $FULT recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $FULT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $20.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Frank Schiraldi from Piper Sandler set a target price of $21.0 on 10/17/2024

on 10/17/2024 Manuel Navas from D.A. Davidson set a target price of $20.0 on 10/17/2024

