A Fulton Financial Director Sold $121,000 in Stock After a 26% Run

Key Points

The director disposed of 5,000 shares for $120,700 on July 13, 2026.

The transaction resulted in a roughly 0.75% reduction in total direct and indirect equity holdings.

The shares were sold indirectly from an IRA and accounts held for children.

The disposal was executed under a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan adopted on June 13, 2025.

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Director E. Philip Wenger sold 5,000 shares of Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT) on July 13, 2026, according to a recent SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Transaction value $120,700 Shares sold (indirectly held) 5,000 Post-transaction shares (directly held) 583,918 Post-transaction shares (indirectly held) 75,936 Post-transaction value $15.95 million

Key questions

How does this transaction affect the director's overall equity position?

The sale of 5,000 shares reduced Wenger’s total holdings from 664,854 shares to about 660,000 shares, representing a minor liquidation of the director's broader position.

The sale of 5,000 shares reduced Wenger’s total holdings from 664,854 shares to about 660,000 shares, representing a minor liquidation of the director's broader position. What were the specific entities involved in the indirect transaction?

The shares were sold from indirect holdings that include 75,477 shares held by an IRA and 459 shares held for the benefit of children; the director also maintains direct ownership of about 584,000 shares, which includes roughly 121,000 shares held jointly with a spouse.

The shares were sold from indirect holdings that include 75,477 shares held by an IRA and 459 shares held for the benefit of children; the director also maintains direct ownership of about 584,000 shares, which includes roughly 121,000 shares held jointly with a spouse. What mechanism governed the timing of this disposal?

This sale was completed under a Rule 10b5-1 plan established on June 13, 2025, a mechanism that allows insiders to schedule trades in advance to manage liquidity needs without regard to subsequent non-public information.

This sale was completed under a Rule 10b5-1 plan established on June 13, 2025, a mechanism that allows insiders to schedule trades in advance to manage liquidity needs without regard to subsequent non-public information. What is the recent performance context for the company's shares?

The shares were sold at a weighted average price of $24.14, during a period where the stock has delivered a 26% total return over the 12 months ending July 13, 2026.

Company Overview

Metric Value Share Price (as of market close 2026-07-13) $24.17 Market Capitalization $4.6 billion Revenue (TTM) $1.3 billion Net Income (TTM) $393.4 million

Company Snapshot

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a diversified regional banking institution offering comprehensive deposit products including checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and Individual Retirement Accounts, alongside secured consumer credit products such as home equity loans, automobile financing, and personal lines of credit.

The company generates revenue through net interest income from lending activities, deposit-based operations, and fee-based services provided to both retail and commercial banking customers across its regional footprint.

Fulton Financial serves individual consumers and business clients seeking traditional banking services, with a focus on relationship-based banking within its regional markets.

Fulton Financial Corporation is a regional banking holding company with $4.6 billion in market capitalization and approximately 3,400 employees. The company maintains a diversified revenue base through traditional banking operations, generating $1.3 billion in TTM revenue with net income of $393.4 million, reflecting solid operational profitability within the regional banking sector. As a community-focused financial institution, Fulton competes through localized customer relationships and comprehensive product offerings tailored to regional market needs.

What this transaction means for investors

Wenger set this plan back in June 2025, and the 5,000 shares barely dens a position of roughly 660,000 held across an IRA, family accounts, and direct ownership. When a long-tenured director, and former CEO, sells a fraction of a percent on a schedule set a year earlier, there's not really a big message to it. One nuance worth noting: He's chairman emeritus, so this is a founder-adjacent insider trimming, not an operating executive signaling anything about the outlook.



Meanwhile, Fulton is executing steadily. First-quarter operating earnings came in at $0.55 per share, and net interest margin held roughly flat at 3.58%. Management has been returning capital aggressively, buying back about $24.5 million in stock during the first quarter, and just folded in its Blue Foundry Bancorp acquisition to deepen its New Jersey footprint. Now, with second-quarter results due July 22, the things that actually matter are whether margins hold as rate cuts arrive and how smoothly the Blue Foundry deal integrates.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.