Fulton Financial Corporation (FULT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 01, 2020

Fulton Financial Corporation (FULT) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 01, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.13 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased FULT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that FULT has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $9.23, the dividend yield is 5.63%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FULT was $9.23, representing a -48.72% decrease from the 52 week high of $18 and a 3.82% increase over the 52 week low of $8.89.

FULT is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). FULT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.1. Zacks Investment Research reports FULT's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -49.76%, compared to an industry average of -17.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FULT Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

