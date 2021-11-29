Fulton Financial Corporation (FULT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 30, 2021

Fulton Financial Corporation (FULT) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.08 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased FULT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $16.2, the dividend yield is 1.98%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FULT was $16.2, representing a -12% decrease from the 52 week high of $18.41 and a 31.87% increase over the 52 week low of $12.29.

FULT is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). FULT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.56. Zacks Investment Research reports FULT's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 49.26%, compared to an industry average of 30%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the fult Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

