Fulton Financial Corporation (FULT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 31, 2021

Fulton Financial Corporation (FULT) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 31, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.14 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased FULT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 7.69% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of FULT was $17.09, representing a -7.17% decrease from the 52 week high of $18.41 and a 92.24% increase over the 52 week low of $8.89.

FULT is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Bank of America Corporation (BAC) and J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM). FULT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.08. Zacks Investment Research reports FULT's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 10.65%, compared to an industry average of 10.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FULT Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

