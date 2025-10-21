Fulton Financial Corp. Q3 Profit Climbs

(RTTNews) - Fulton Financial Corp. (FULT) announced earnings for its third quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $97.89 million, or $0.53 per share. This compares with $60.64 million, or $0.33 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 2.4% to $264.19 million from $258.01 million last year.

Fulton Financial Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $97.89 Mln. vs. $60.64 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.53 vs. $0.33 last year. -Revenue: $264.19 Mln vs. $258.01 Mln last year.

