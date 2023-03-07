Fulton Financial Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for FULT

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Fulton Financial Corp. (Symbol: FULT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $16.56, changing hands as low as $16.45 per share. Fulton Financial Corp. shares are currently trading down about 3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FULT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FULT's low point in its 52 week range is $13.715 per share, with $18.91 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $16.48.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.