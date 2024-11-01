Fulton Financial Appoints Richard Kraemer as CFO

The latest announcement is out from Fulton Financial ( (FULT) ).

Fulton Financial Corporation has named Richard Kraemer as its new Chief Financial Officer, effective November 1, 2024, succeeding Betsy Chivinski, who is retiring at the year’s end. Kraemer, with over 20 years in financial services including roles in corporate finance and treasury, will oversee key financial operations at Fulton. Chivinski, noted for her role in the Republic Bank transaction, will continue as a consultant after her retirement.

See more insights into FULT stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.