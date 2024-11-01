News & Insights

Fulton Financial Appoints Richard Kraemer as CFO

November 01, 2024 — 04:58 pm EDT

The latest announcement is out from Fulton Financial ( (FULT) ).

Fulton Financial Corporation has named Richard Kraemer as its new Chief Financial Officer, effective November 1, 2024, succeeding Betsy Chivinski, who is retiring at the year’s end. Kraemer, with over 20 years in financial services including roles in corporate finance and treasury, will oversee key financial operations at Fulton. Chivinski, noted for her role in the Republic Bank transaction, will continue as a consultant after her retirement.

