Fulton Financial appoints Richard Kraemer CFO

Fulton Financial (FULT) announced that Richard Kraemer has been appointed as senior executive VP and CFO, replacing interim CFO Betsy Chivinski, who is retiring from Fulton at the end of the year. Kraemer will oversee accounting, treasury, corporate development, tax, financial planning and forecasting, investor relations, procurement and real estate. Kraemer has more than 20 years in the financial services industry, having most recently served as chief banking officer overseeing commercial markets for another bank.

