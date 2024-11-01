News & Insights

Stocks

Fulton Financial appoints Richard Kraemer CFO

November 01, 2024 — 04:35 pm EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Fulton Financial (FULT) announced that Richard Kraemer has been appointed as senior executive VP and CFO, replacing interim CFO Betsy Chivinski, who is retiring from Fulton at the end of the year. Kraemer will oversee accounting, treasury, corporate development, tax, financial planning and forecasting, investor relations, procurement and real estate. Kraemer has more than 20 years in the financial services industry, having most recently served as chief banking officer overseeing commercial markets for another bank.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on FULT:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FULT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.