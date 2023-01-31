FULT Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Fulton Financial Corp. (Symbol: FULT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $16.38, changing hands as high as $16.57 per share. Fulton Financial Corp. shares are currently trading up about 2.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FULT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FULT's low point in its 52 week range is $13.715 per share, with $18.91 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $16.52.

