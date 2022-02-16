Fullgent Genetics (FLGT) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Fullgent Genetics (FLGT) closed the most recent trading day at $65.84, moving -0.98% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.09%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.16%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.52%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 8.99% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's loss of 2.18% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.02% in that time.

Fullgent Genetics will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 23, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.66, down 57.1% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $192.1 million, down 34.88% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Fullgent Genetics. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.64% higher. Fullgent Genetics currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note Fullgent Genetics's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 10.52. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 19.4, which means Fullgent Genetics is trading at a discount to the group.

The Medical Info Systems industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 142, which puts it in the bottom 45% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

