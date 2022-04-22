Fullgent Genetics (FLGT) Stock Moves -1.28%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Fullgent Genetics (FLGT) closed at $56.44, marking a -1.28% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 2.77% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 2.82%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.83%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 8.45% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's loss of 0.16% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.35% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Fullgent Genetics as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be May 3, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Fullgent Genetics to post earnings of $4.32 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 34.45%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $300.5 million, down 16.4% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $7.30 per share and revenue of $649.05 million, which would represent changes of -55.43% and -34.61%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Fullgent Genetics should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 16.06% higher. Fullgent Genetics is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Fullgent Genetics's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 7.83. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 21.41, so we one might conclude that Fullgent Genetics is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Medical Info Systems industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 163, putting it in the bottom 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.