Fullgent Genetics (FLGT) Stock Moves -0.62%: What You Should Know

Fullgent Genetics (FLGT) closed the most recent trading day at $81.34, moving -0.62% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.42% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.49%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.47%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 8.87% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's loss of 1.69% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.39% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Fullgent Genetics as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Fullgent Genetics is projected to report earnings of $2.56 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 58.71%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $189.5 million, down 35.76% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Fullgent Genetics. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Fullgent Genetics is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Fullgent Genetics is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 13.55. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 20.93, which means Fullgent Genetics is trading at a discount to the group.

The Medical Info Systems industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 184, putting it in the bottom 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Bitcoin, Like the Internet Itself, Could Change Everything

Blockchain and cryptocurrency has sparked one of the most exciting discussion topics of a generation. Some call it the “Internet of Money” and predict it could change the way money works forever. If true, it could do to banks what Netflix did to Blockbuster and Amazon did to Sears. Experts agree we’re still in the early stages of this technology, and as it grows, it will create several investing opportunities.

Zacks’ has just revealed 3 companies that can help investors capitalize on the explosive profit potential of Bitcoin and the other cryptocurrencies with significantly less volatility than buying them directly.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.