Fullgent Genetics (FLGT) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Fullgent Genetics (FLGT) closed at $61.50, marking a +0.87% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.71%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.27%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.33%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 2.15% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's gain of 3.23% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.76% in that time.

Fullgent Genetics will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Fullgent Genetics to post earnings of $3.44 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 47.8%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $244.65 million, down 31.93% from the prior-year quarter.

FLGT's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $6.29 per share and revenue of $594.85 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -61.6% and -40.07%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Fullgent Genetics should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.83% higher. Fullgent Genetics is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Fullgent Genetics is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.69. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 20.92, which means Fullgent Genetics is trading at a discount to the group.

The Medical Info Systems industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 190, which puts it in the bottom 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.