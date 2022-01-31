Fullgent Genetics (FLGT) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Fullgent Genetics (FLGT) closed at $63.87 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.96% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.89% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 1.17%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.73%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 37.73% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 10.76%, while the S&P 500 lost 7.36%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Fullgent Genetics as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Fullgent Genetics is projected to report earnings of $2.66 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 57.1%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $195.6 million, down 33.69% from the prior-year quarter.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Fullgent Genetics should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.64% higher within the past month. Fullgent Genetics is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Fullgent Genetics has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.91 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.84.

The Medical Info Systems industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 96, which puts it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

As one investor put it, “curing and preventing hundreds of diseases…what should that market be worth?” This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.