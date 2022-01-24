Fullgent Genetics (FLGT) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Fullgent Genetics (FLGT) closed the most recent trading day at $60.72, moving +0.03% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.28% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.29%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.19%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 39.43% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 9.62%, while the S&P 500 lost 5.39%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Fullgent Genetics as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Fullgent Genetics is projected to report earnings of $2.56 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 58.71%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $189.5 million, down 35.76% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Fullgent Genetics. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Fullgent Genetics is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Fullgent Genetics is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 10.05. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 20.03, so we one might conclude that Fullgent Genetics is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Medical Info Systems industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 168, putting it in the bottom 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow FLGT in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Zacks’ Top Picks to Cash in on Artificial Intelligence

This world-changing technology is projected to generate $100s of billions by 2025. From self-driving cars to consumer data analysis, people are relying on machines more than we ever have before. Now is the time to capitalize on the 4th Industrial Revolution. Zacks’ urgent special report reveals 6 AI picks investors need to know about today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.