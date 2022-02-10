Fullgent Genetics (FLGT) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Fullgent Genetics (FLGT) closed at $71.50 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.14% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.81% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.47%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.51%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 12.77% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's loss of 0.95% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.84% in that time.

Fullgent Genetics will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Fullgent Genetics to post earnings of $2.66 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 57.1%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $192.1 million, down 34.88% from the prior-year quarter.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Fullgent Genetics should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.64% higher within the past month. Fullgent Genetics currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Fullgent Genetics has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.3 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 20.48, so we one might conclude that Fullgent Genetics is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Medical Info Systems industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 142, which puts it in the bottom 45% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

