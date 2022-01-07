Fullgent Genetics (FLGT) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Fullgent Genetics (FLGT) closed at $81.25 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.4% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.41%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.01%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.15%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 4.37% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's loss of 0.21% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.36% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Fullgent Genetics as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Fullgent Genetics is projected to report earnings of $2.56 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 58.71%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $189.5 million, down 35.76% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Fullgent Genetics. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Fullgent Genetics currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Fullgent Genetics has a Forward P/E ratio of 13.27 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 22.7.

The Medical Info Systems industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 193, putting it in the bottom 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

