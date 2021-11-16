Fullgent Genetics (FLGT) Crossed Above the 200-Day Moving Average: What That Means for Investors
Fullgent Genetics (FLGT) reached a significant support level, and could be a good pick for investors from a technical perspective. Recently, FLGT broke through the 200-day moving average, which suggests a long-term bullish trend.
The 200-day simple moving average is a useful tool for traders and analysts, establishing market trends for stocks, commodities, indexes, and other financial instruments over the long term. The marker moves higher or lower along with longer-term price moves, and serves as a support or resistance level.
FLGT could be on the verge of another rally after moving 15.9% higher over the last four weeks. Plus, the company is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stock.
The bullish case only gets stronger once investors take into account FLGT's positive earnings estimate revisions. There have been 1 higher compared to none lower for the current fiscal year, and the consensus estimate has moved up as well.
With a winning combination of earnings estimate revisions and hitting a key technical level, investors should keep their eye on FLGT for more gains in the near future.
Zacks' Top Picks to Cash in on Artificial Intelligence
In 2021, this world-changing technology is projected to generate $327.5 billion in revenue. Now Shark Tank star and billionaire investor Mark Cuban says AI will create "the world's first trillionaires." Zacks' urgent special report reveals 3 AI picks investors need to know about today.See 3 Artificial Intelligence Stocks With Extreme Upside Potential>>
Click to get this free report
Fullgent Genetics (FLGT): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.