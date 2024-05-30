Fuller’s Executes Share Buyback, Holds Shares in Treasury

Fuller Smith & Turner (GB:FSTA) has released an update.

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC, a UK-based brewery and pub company, has announced the repurchase of 5,000 of its ‘A’ ordinary shares at a price of 702 GBp per share as part of its ongoing share buyback program. The bought-back shares will be held in treasury, bringing the total treasury-held shares to 4,540,110 and leaving 36,642,229 shares with voting rights. This move is part of the company’s capital management strategy and may interest shareholders monitoring changes in their stake.

