Fuller Smith & Turner’s Strategic Share Buyback Activity

November 13, 2024 — 01:07 pm EST

Fuller Smith & Turner (GB:FSTA) has released an update.

Fuller Smith & Turner PLC has repurchased 5,000 of its ‘A’ ordinary shares at a price of 680 pence each as part of its share buyback program. The company will hold these shares in treasury, impacting its total number of voting rights to 35,342,839. This move is part of its broader strategy to manage equity and shareholder value.

