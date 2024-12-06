Fuller Smith & Turner’s Strategic Share Buyback

Fuller Smith & Turner (GB:FSTA) has released an update.

Fuller, Smith & Turner has repurchased 10,937 of its ‘A’ ordinary shares as part of its ongoing buyback program, with prices ranging from 650p to 652p per share. The repurchased shares will be held in Treasury, impacting the company’s listed voting rights which now stand at 35,088,303 shares. This move is part of Fuller’s strategy to manage its share capital and potentially enhance shareholder value.

