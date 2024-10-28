Fuller Smith & Turner’s Strategic Share Buyback

Fuller Smith & Turner (GB:FSTA) has released an update.

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC has repurchased 10,000 of its ‘A’ ordinary shares at a consistent price of 744 pence each as part of its ongoing share buyback program. These shares will be held in treasury, adjusting the company’s total voting rights to 35,561,260. This move is part of Fuller’s strategy to manage its equity structure and potentially enhance shareholder value.

